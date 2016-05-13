May 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.58 percent on Friday compared with 7.56 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.88 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/06/16) 37.00/38.25 06.53/06.75 06.97/07.19 2M(18/07/16) 74.25/76.00 06.55/06.70 07.08/07.23 3M(18/08/16) 111.50/113.50 06.55/06.67 07.20/07.32 6M(17/11/16) 221.25/223.25 06.57/06.63 07.52/07.58 1Y(17/05/17) 424.50/426.50 06.36/06.39 07.68/07.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7609 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)