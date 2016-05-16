May 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.50 percent on Monday compared with 7.58 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.83 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/06/16) 39.00/40.50 06.46/06.70 06.90/07.15 2M(18/07/16) 72.50/74.25 06.49/06.65 07.02/07.18 3M(18/08/16) 109.50/111.50 06.50/06.62 07.15/07.27 6M(18/11/16) 218.75/220.75 06.49/06.55 07.44/07.50 1Y(18/05/17) 420.25/422.25 06.29/06.32 07.62/07.65 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8216 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)