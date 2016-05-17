May 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.44 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.50 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.82 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/06/16) 37.25/38.75 06.37/06.62 06.82/07.07 2M(19/07/16) 71.75/73.25 06.43/06.57 06.97/07.10 3M(19/08/16) 108.00/110.00 06.42/06.54 07.07/07.18 6M(21/11/16) 218.50/220.50 06.43/06.49 07.38/07.44 1Y(19/05/17) 416.75/418.75 06.25/06.28 07.58/07.61 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7233 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)