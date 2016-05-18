May 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.42 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.44 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.88 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/06/16) 36.00/37.25 06.33/06.55 06.78/07.00 2M(20/07/16) 71.25/72.75 06.37/06.51 06.91/07.04 3M(22/08/16) 109.75/111.75 06.37/06.48 07.02/07.14 6M(21/11/16) 216.75/218.75 06.39/06.45 07.37/07.42 1Y(22/05/17) 417.75/419.75 06.21/06.24 07.58/07.61 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9131 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)