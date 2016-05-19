May 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.44 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.42 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.76 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(23/06/16) 36.25/37.75 06.35/06.61 06.80/07.06
2M(25/07/16) 74.00/75.50 06.38/06.51 06.93/07.06
3M(23/08/16) 107.75/109.75 06.36/06.48 07.03/07.15
6M(23/11/16) 216.25/218.25 06.38/06.44 07.38/07.44
1Y(23/05/17) 417.00/419.00 06.20/06.23 07.60/07.63
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.2307 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
