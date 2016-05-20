May 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.40 percent on Friday compared with 7.44 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/06/16) 36.00/37.50 06.29/06.55 06.74/07.00 2M(25/07/16) 72.50/74.25 06.33/06.48 06.89/07.04 3M(24/08/16) 107.50/109.25 06.33/06.43 07.01/07.11 6M(25/11/16) 216.75/218.75 06.34/06.40 07.34/07.40 1Y(24/05/17) 413.75/415.75 06.14/06.17 07.54/07.57 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4076 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)