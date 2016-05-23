May 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.30 percent on Monday compared with 7.40 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.66 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/06/16) 38.25/39.75 06.28/06.53 06.74/06.98 2M(25/07/16) 71.00/72.50 06.31/06.44 06.87/07.00 3M(25/08/16) 106.50/108.50 06.27/06.39 06.96/07.07 6M(25/11/16) 211.75/213.75 06.24/06.30 07.24/07.30 1Y(25/05/17) 406.00/408.00 06.03/06.06 07.43/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.3492 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)