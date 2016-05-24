May 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.66 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/06/16) 36.75/38.25 06.19/06.44 06.64/06.90 2M(26/07/16) 70.75/72.25 06.25/06.39 06.81/06.94 3M(26/08/16) 106.75/108.75 06.26/06.37 06.94/07.06 6M(28/11/16) 213.25/215.25 06.18/06.24 07.19/07.25 1Y(26/05/17) 405.00/407.00 05.98/06.01 07.39/07.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.7060 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)