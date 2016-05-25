May 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.36 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.68 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/06/16) 36.25/37.75 06.33/06.59 06.79/07.05 2M(27/07/16) 71.50/73.00 06.34/06.48 06.91/07.04 3M(29/08/16) 110.25/112.25 06.35/06.46 07.03/07.15 6M(28/11/16) 214.75/216.75 06.28/06.34 07.30/07.36 1Y(30/05/17) 411.25/413.25 06.05/06.08 07.47/07.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4467 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)