May 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.37 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.36 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.76 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(30/06/16) 34.50/36.25 06.24/06.55 06.70/07.02
2M(29/07/16) 68.50/70.50 06.30/06.48 06.87/07.05
3M(31/08/16) 107.50/109.50 06.34/06.46 07.03/07.15
6M(30/11/16) 212.00/214.00 06.28/06.34 07.31/07.37
1Y(31/05/17) 406.00/408.00 06.03/06.06 07.45/07.48
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.2855 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
