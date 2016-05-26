May 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.37 percent on Thursday compared with 7.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.76 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/06/16) 34.50/36.25 06.24/06.55 06.70/07.02 2M(29/07/16) 68.50/70.50 06.30/06.48 06.87/07.05 3M(31/08/16) 107.50/109.50 06.34/06.46 07.03/07.15 6M(30/11/16) 212.00/214.00 06.28/06.34 07.31/07.37 1Y(31/05/17) 406.00/408.00 06.03/06.06 07.45/07.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.2855 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)