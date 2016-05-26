BRIEF-India's JK Lakshmi Cement March-qtr profit falls
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 258.7 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 8.37 billion rupees
May 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.82 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.76/6.79 3 YEARS 6.76/6.82 4 YEARS 6.82/6.89 5 YEARS 6.96/7.00 7 YEARS 6.86/7.16 10 YEARS 6.80/7.10 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
May 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.35 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.24/6.27 6.26 2 MONTHS 6.24/6.28 6.26 3 MONTHS 6.27/6.29 6.28 6 MONTHS 6.32/6.35 6.34 9 MONTHS 6.39/6.41 6.40 1 YEAR 6.45/6.47 6.46 2 YEARS 6.41/6.43 6.42 3 YEARS 6.45/6.47 6.46 4 YEARS 6.54