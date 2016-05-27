May 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.35 percent on Friday compared with 7.37 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.74 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/06/16) 34.50/36.00 06.26/06.53 06.72/07.00 2M(29/07/16) 68.50/70.50 06.32/06.50 06.89/07.08 3M(31/08/16) 107.25/109.00 06.34/06.45 07.04/07.14 6M(30/11/16) 210.75/212.75 06.27/06.33 07.29/07.35 1Y(31/05/17) 404.00/406.00 06.02/06.05 07.44/07.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0613 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)