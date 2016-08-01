Aug 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.23 percent on Monday compared with 7.15 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.67 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/09/16) 38.00/39.50 06.11/06.35 06.62/06.86 2M(03/10/16) 69.00/70.50 06.19/06.32 06.81/06.94 3M(03/11/16) 103.75/105.75 06.17/06.29 06.95/07.07 6M(03/02/17) 202.00/204.00 06.00/06.06 07.17/07.23 1Y(03/08/17) 402.75/404.75 06.03/06.06 07.58/07.61 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7412 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)