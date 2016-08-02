Aug 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.23 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.59 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/09/16) 37.00/38.50 06.13/06.38 06.63/06.88 2M(04/10/16) 68.75/70.50 06.16/06.32 06.79/06.94 3M(04/11/16) 104.00/106.00 06.18/06.30 06.97/07.09 6M(06/02/17) 204.00/206.00 06.00/06.06 07.17/07.23 1Y(04/08/17) 402.25/404.25 06.03/06.06 07.58/07.61 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7612 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)