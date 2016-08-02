Aug 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.23 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.23 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.59 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(06/09/16) 37.00/38.50 06.13/06.38 06.63/06.88
2M(04/10/16) 68.75/70.50 06.16/06.32 06.79/06.94
3M(04/11/16) 104.00/106.00 06.18/06.30 06.97/07.09
6M(06/02/17) 204.00/206.00 06.00/06.06 07.17/07.23
1Y(04/08/17) 402.25/404.25 06.03/06.06 07.58/07.61
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7612 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)