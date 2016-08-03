Aug 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.64 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/09/16) 36.00/37.50 06.13/06.39 06.64/06.90 2M(05/10/16) 69.75/71.25 06.24/06.37 06.86/07.00 3M(07/11/16) 106.75/108.75 06.19/06.31 06.99/07.11 6M(06/02/17) 203.50/205.50 06.00/06.06 07.19/07.25 1Y(07/08/17) 404.25/406.25 06.01/06.04 07.57/07.60 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9368 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)