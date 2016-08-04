Aug 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.24 percent on Thursday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.68 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/09/16) 35.25/36.75 06.20/06.46 06.71/06.97 2M(13/10/16) 75.00/76.50 06.20/06.32 06.82/06.95 3M(08/11/16) 104.25/106.25 06.18/06.30 06.99/07.11 6M(08/02/17) 201.50/203.50 05.97/06.03 07.18/07.24 1Y(08/08/17) 399.50/401.50 05.97/06.00 07.55/07.58 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9447 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)