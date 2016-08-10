Aug 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.30 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.62 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(12/09/16) 34.75/36.25 06.13/06.39 06.66/06.92
2M(13/10/16) 70.00/71.50 06.17/06.31 06.82/06.96
3M(15/11/16) 107.00/109.00 06.16/06.27 07.00/07.12
6M(13/02/17) 202.25/204.25 05.98/06.04 07.24/07.30
1Y(14/08/17) 403.00/405.00 06.01/06.03 07.64/07.67
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7442 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)