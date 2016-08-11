Aug 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.31 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.30 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.80 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(16/09/16) 34.75/36.25 06.12/06.38 06.64/06.90
2M(17/10/16) 70.00/71.50 06.16/06.30 06.81/06.94
3M(16/11/16) 104.00/106.00 06.17/06.29 07.01/07.13
6M(16/02/17) 202.00/204.00 05.99/06.05 07.25/07.31
1Y(16/08/17) 402.00/404.00 06.01/06.04 07.65/07.68
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8571 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
