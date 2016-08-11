Aug 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.31 percent on Thursday compared with 7.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.80 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/09/16) 34.75/36.25 06.12/06.38 06.64/06.90 2M(17/10/16) 70.00/71.50 06.16/06.30 06.81/06.94 3M(16/11/16) 104.00/106.00 06.17/06.29 07.01/07.13 6M(16/02/17) 202.00/204.00 05.99/06.05 07.25/07.31 1Y(16/08/17) 402.00/404.00 06.01/06.04 07.65/07.68 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8571 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)