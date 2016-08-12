Aug 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.31 percent on Friday compared with 7.31 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.67 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/09/16) 36.25/37.75 06.19/06.44 06.70/06.96 2M(18/10/16) 69.25/71.00 06.20/06.36 06.85/07.01 3M(18/11/16) 104.50/106.25 06.20/06.31 07.05/07.15 6M(21/02/17) 205.25/207.25 06.00/06.05 07.26/07.31 1Y(18/08/17) 402.25/404.25 06.02/06.05 07.66/07.69 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8252 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)