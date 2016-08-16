Aug 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.32 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.31 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.71 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/09/16) 35.00/36.50 06.16/06.42 06.68/06.94 2M(19/10/16) 69.50/71.00 06.22/06.35 06.86/07.00 3M(21/11/16) 107.00/109.00 06.21/06.33 07.04/07.15 6M(21/02/17) 205.00/207.00 06.01/06.07 07.26/07.32 1Y(21/08/17) 406.00/408.00 06.04/06.07 07.65/07.68 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8983 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)