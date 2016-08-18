Aug 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.32 percent on Thursday compared with 7.32 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.73 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/09/16) 34.75/36.25 06.13/06.39 06.65/06.91 2M(24/10/16) 71.00/73.00 06.16/06.33 06.81/06.99 3M(22/11/16) 104.00/106.00 06.18/06.30 07.01/07.13 6M(22/02/17) 201.75/203.75 05.99/06.05 07.26/07.32 1Y(22/08/17) 402.50/404.50 06.03/06.06 07.66/07.69 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7939 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)