Aug 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.30 percent on Friday compared with 7.32 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.69 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/09/16) 35.25/36.75 06.20/06.47 06.73/07.00 2M(24/10/16) 70.25/72.25 06.18/06.36 06.84/07.02 3M(23/11/16) 104.25/106.25 06.18/06.30 07.02/07.14 6M(23/02/17) 201.50/203.50 05.97/06.03 07.24/07.30 1Y(23/08/17) 401.50/403.50 06.00/06.03 07.64/07.67 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9296 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.