Aug 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.30 percent on
Friday compared with 7.32 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.69 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(23/09/16) 35.25/36.75 06.20/06.47 06.73/07.00
2M(24/10/16) 70.25/72.25 06.18/06.36 06.84/07.02
3M(23/11/16) 104.25/106.25 06.18/06.30 07.02/07.14
6M(23/02/17) 201.50/203.50 05.97/06.03 07.24/07.30
1Y(23/08/17) 401.50/403.50 06.00/06.03 07.64/07.67
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9296 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)