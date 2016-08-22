Aug 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.28 percent on Monday compared with 7.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.73 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/09/16) 37.25/38.75 06.13/06.38 06.66/06.91 2M(24/10/16) 69.00/70.75 06.14/06.30 06.81/06.96 3M(25/11/16) 105.25/107.25 06.15/06.26 07.00/07.11 6M(27/02/17) 204.25/206.25 05.93/05.99 07.22/07.28 1Y(24/08/17) 400.50/402.50 05.96/05.99 07.61/07.64 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1940 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)