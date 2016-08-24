Aug 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.29 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.32 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.88 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/09/16) 35.50/37.00 06.23/06.49 06.76/07.02 2M(26/10/16) 70.00/71.50 06.24/06.37 06.90/07.04 3M(28/11/16) 107.75/109.50 06.23/06.33 07.08/07.18 6M(27/02/17) 202.50/204.50 05.95/06.01 07.23/07.29 1Y(28/08/17) 402.50/404.50 05.96/05.99 07.60/07.63 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1320 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)