Aug 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.24 percent on
Friday compared with 7.23 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.61 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(30/09/16) 35.00/36.50 06.15/06.41 06.68/06.95
2M(28/10/16) 66.50/68.50 06.14/06.32 06.81/06.99
3M(30/11/16) 104.00/106.00 06.16/06.27 07.01/07.13
6M(28/02/17) 197.00/199.00 05.89/05.95 07.18/07.24
1Y(30/08/17) 397.00/399.00 05.92/05.95 07.57/07.60
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0299 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
