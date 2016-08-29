Aug 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.09 percent on Monday compared with 7.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.67 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/09/16) 33.50/35.00 06.07/06.34 06.60/06.87 2M(28/10/16) 64.75/66.50 06.07/06.23 06.73/06.90 3M(30/11/16) 101.25/103.00 06.05/06.15 06.90/07.01 6M(28/02/17) 191.25/193.25 05.74/05.80 07.02/07.09 1Y(31/08/17) 385.25/387.25 05.73/05.76 07.38/07.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1810 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)