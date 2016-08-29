Aug 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.09 percent on
Monday compared with 7.24 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.67 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(30/09/16) 33.50/35.00 06.07/06.34 06.60/06.87
2M(28/10/16) 64.75/66.50 06.07/06.23 06.73/06.90
3M(30/11/16) 101.25/103.00 06.05/06.15 06.90/07.01
6M(28/02/17) 191.25/193.25 05.74/05.80 07.02/07.09
1Y(31/08/17) 385.25/387.25 05.73/05.76 07.38/07.41
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1810 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
