Aug 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.14 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.65 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/10/16) 36.00/37.50 06.12/06.38 06.65/06.91 2M(01/11/16) 68.75/70.50 06.13/06.29 06.81/06.97 3M(01/12/16) 101.75/103.50 06.08/06.19 06.95/07.05 6M(01/03/17) 192.50/194.50 05.79/05.85 07.08/07.14 1Y(01/09/17) 387.50/389.50 05.78/05.81 07.45/07.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0879 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)