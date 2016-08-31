Aug 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.11 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.14 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.66 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/10/16) 34.75/36.00 06.11/06.33 06.64/06.86 2M(02/11/16) 68.25/70.00 06.10/06.25 06.78/06.93 3M(02/12/16) 101.25/103.25 06.06/06.18 06.93/07.05 6M(02/03/17) 191.00/193.00 05.75/05.81 07.05/07.11 1Y(05/09/17) 389.00/391.00 05.76/05.79 07.43/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9813 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)