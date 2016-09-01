Sep 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.10 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.11 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.73 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(06/10/16) 34.00/35.25 06.18/06.41 06.71/06.94
2M(07/11/16) 70.00/71.75 06.15/06.31 06.84/06.99
3M(06/12/16) 101.50/103.25 06.08/06.19 06.94/07.05
6M(06/03/17) 190.50/192.50 05.74/05.80 07.04/07.10
1Y(06/09/17) 383.25/385.25 05.72/05.75 07.40/07.43
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9539 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)