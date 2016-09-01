Sep 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.10 percent on Thursday compared with 7.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.73 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/10/16) 34.00/35.25 06.18/06.41 06.71/06.94 2M(07/11/16) 70.00/71.75 06.15/06.31 06.84/06.99 3M(06/12/16) 101.50/103.25 06.08/06.19 06.94/07.05 6M(06/03/17) 190.50/192.50 05.74/05.80 07.04/07.10 1Y(06/09/17) 383.25/385.25 05.72/05.75 07.40/07.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9539 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)