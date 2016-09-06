Sep 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.22 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.19 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.52 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(13/10/16) 39.75/41.50 06.23/06.50 06.76/07.03
2M(08/11/16) 69.75/71.50 06.27/06.43 06.95/07.11
3M(08/12/16) 103.00/104.75 06.21/06.31 07.07/07.18
6M(08/03/17) 193.25/195.25 05.86/05.92 07.16/07.22
1Y(08/09/17) 384.50/386.50 05.78/05.81 07.45/07.48
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5469 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)