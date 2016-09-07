Sep 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.15 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.60 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/10/16) 38.00/39.50 06.15/06.39 06.67/06.91 2M(09/11/16) 68.75/70.50 06.20/06.36 06.87/07.03 3M(09/12/16) 101.50/103.50 06.13/06.26 06.99/07.11 6M(09/03/17) 191.00/193.00 05.80/05.86 07.09/07.15 1Y(11/09/17) 383.00/385.00 05.74/05.77 07.39/07.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3618 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)