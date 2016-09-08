Sep 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.18 percent on Thursday compared with 7.15 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.57 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/10/16) 35.00/36.50 06.20/06.47 06.73/07.00 2M(15/11/16) 72.50/74.25 06.22/06.37 06.90/07.05 3M(13/12/16) 103.00/104.75 06.15/06.25 07.02/07.12 6M(14/03/17) 194.25/196.25 05.83/05.89 07.12/07.18 1Y(12/09/17) 382.50/384.50 05.76/05.79 07.41/07.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4483 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)