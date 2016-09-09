Sep 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.16 percent on Friday compared with 7.18 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.48 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/10/16) 33.75/35.00 06.17/06.40 06.71/06.94 2M(15/11/16) 70.00/71.50 06.19/06.33 06.88/07.01 3M(14/12/16) 101.25/103.00 06.10/06.21 06.98/07.09 6M(14/03/17) 191.25/193.25 05.80/05.86 07.10/07.16 1Y(14/09/17) 381.00/383.00 05.73/05.76 07.39/07.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5462 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)