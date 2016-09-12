Sep 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.04 percent on Monday compared with 7.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.55 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/10/16) 35.75/37.00 06.10/06.31 06.63/06.85 2M(15/11/16) 68.50/70.00 06.13/06.26 06.81/06.95 3M(15/12/16) 100.00/102.00 06.00/06.12 06.88/07.00 6M(15/03/17) 188.00/190.00 05.67/05.73 06.98/07.04 1Y(15/09/17) 374.00/376.00 05.59/05.62 07.27/07.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9017 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)