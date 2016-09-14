Sep 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.13 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.04 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.57 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/10/16) 35.25/36.75 06.20/06.46 06.74/07.00 2M(16/11/16) 69.25/71.00 06.19/06.34 06.87/07.03 3M(16/12/16) 101.25/103.00 06.06/06.17 06.94/07.05 6M(16/03/17) 191.50/193.50 05.77/05.83 07.07/07.13 1Y(18/09/17) 379.50/381.50 05.64/05.67 07.30/07.33 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9642 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)