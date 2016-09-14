Sep 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.13 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.04 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.57 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(17/10/16) 35.25/36.75 06.20/06.46 06.74/07.00
2M(16/11/16) 69.25/71.00 06.19/06.34 06.87/07.03
3M(16/12/16) 101.25/103.00 06.06/06.17 06.94/07.05
6M(16/03/17) 191.50/193.50 05.77/05.83 07.07/07.13
1Y(18/09/17) 379.50/381.50 05.64/05.67 07.30/07.33
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9642 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
