Sep 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.13 percent on Thursday compared with 7.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.73 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/10/16) 34.50/35.75 06.26/06.49 06.80/07.03 2M(21/11/16) 72.25/73.75 06.25/06.37 06.93/07.06 3M(19/12/16) 101.75/103.50 06.09/06.19 06.97/07.08 6M(20/03/17) 192.50/194.50 05.76/05.82 07.07/07.13 1Y(19/09/17) 377.00/379.00 05.62/05.65 07.28/07.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0248 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)