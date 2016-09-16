Sep 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.17 percent on Friday compared with 7.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.94 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/10/16) 34.75/36.00 06.32/06.55 06.86/07.09 2M(21/11/16) 71.00/73.00 06.25/06.43 06.93/07.11 3M(20/12/16) 102.00/104.00 06.12/06.24 07.00/07.12 6M(20/03/17) 192.75/194.75 05.81/05.87 07.11/07.17 1Y(20/09/17) 380.00/382.00 05.68/05.71 07.34/07.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8804 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)