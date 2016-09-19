Sep 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on Monday compared with 7.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.95 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/10/16) 35.25/36.75 06.41/06.69 06.96/07.23 2M(21/11/16) 71.25/72.75 06.38/06.51 07.06/07.20 3M(21/12/16) 103.25/105.00 06.19/06.30 07.08/07.18 6M(21/03/17) 195.00/197.00 05.88/05.94 07.19/07.25 1Y(21/09/17) 383.50/385.50 05.73/05.76 07.40/07.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8737 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)