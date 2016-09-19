Sep 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on
Monday compared with 7.17 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.95 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(21/10/16) 35.25/36.75 06.41/06.69 06.96/07.23
2M(21/11/16) 71.25/72.75 06.38/06.51 07.06/07.20
3M(21/12/16) 103.25/105.00 06.19/06.30 07.08/07.18
6M(21/03/17) 195.00/197.00 05.88/05.94 07.19/07.25
1Y(21/09/17) 383.50/385.50 05.73/05.76 07.40/07.43
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8737 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
