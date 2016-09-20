Sep 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.17 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.06 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(24/10/16) 37.50/38.75 06.38/06.59 06.94/07.15
2M(22/11/16) 70.50/72.00 06.29/06.43 06.99/07.12
3M(22/12/16) 102.00/103.75 06.10/06.21 07.00/07.10
6M(22/03/17) 192.50/194.50 05.79/05.85 07.11/07.17
1Y(22/09/17) 378.00/380.00 05.64/05.67 07.32/07.35
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0200 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
