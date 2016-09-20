Sep 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.17 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.06 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/10/16) 37.50/38.75 06.38/06.59 06.94/07.15 2M(22/11/16) 70.50/72.00 06.29/06.43 06.99/07.12 3M(22/12/16) 102.00/103.75 06.10/06.21 07.00/07.10 6M(22/03/17) 192.50/194.50 05.79/05.85 07.11/07.17 1Y(22/09/17) 378.00/380.00 05.64/05.67 07.32/07.35 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0200 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)