Sep 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.13 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.89 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/10/16) 36.50/38.00 06.41/06.67 06.97/07.23 2M(23/11/16) 70.50/72.00 06.29/06.42 06.98/07.12 3M(23/12/16) 101.75/103.75 06.09/06.21 06.97/07.09 6M(23/03/17) 191.50/193.50 05.76/05.82 07.07/07.13 1Y(25/09/17) 377.00/379.00 05.59/05.62 07.27/07.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0631 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)