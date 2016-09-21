Sep 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.13 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.17 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.89 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(24/10/16) 36.50/38.00 06.41/06.67 06.97/07.23
2M(23/11/16) 70.50/72.00 06.29/06.42 06.98/07.12
3M(23/12/16) 101.75/103.75 06.09/06.21 06.97/07.09
6M(23/03/17) 191.50/193.50 05.76/05.82 07.07/07.13
1Y(25/09/17) 377.00/379.00 05.59/05.62 07.27/07.30
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0631 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
