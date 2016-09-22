Sep 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.08 percent on Thursday compared with 7.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.94 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/10/16) 35.00/36.50 06.37/06.64 06.91/07.18 2M(28/11/16) 72.00/73.50 06.24/06.37 06.92/07.05 3M(27/12/16) 101.75/103.75 06.04/06.16 06.92/07.04 6M(27/03/17) 190.50/192.50 05.72/05.78 07.02/07.08 1Y(26/09/17) 372.50/374.50 05.57/05.60 07.24/07.27 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8451 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)