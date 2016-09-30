Sep 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.19 percent on Friday compared with 7.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.50 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/11/16) 35.25/36.75 06.23/06.49 06.77/07.03 2M(05/12/16) 70.25/71.75 06.20/06.34 06.87/07.00 3M(04/01/17) 100.75/102.50 06.00/06.10 06.87/06.98 6M(04/04/17) 194.00/196.00 05.84/05.90 07.13/07.19 1Y(04/10/17) 371.00/373.00 05.57/05.60 07.23/07.26 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6596 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)