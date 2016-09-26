Sep 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.95 percent on
Monday compared with 7.02 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.81 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/10/16) 33.75/35.25 06.16/06.43 06.69/06.96
2M(28/11/16) 67.50/69.25 06.05/06.21 06.72/06.88
3M(28/12/16) 97.50/99.50 05.86/05.98 06.74/06.86
6M(29/03/17) 186.00/188.00 05.59/05.65 06.89/06.95
1Y(28/09/17) 364.25/366.25 05.46/05.49 07.12/07.15
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7095 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)