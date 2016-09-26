Sep 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.95 percent on Monday compared with 7.02 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.81 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/10/16) 33.75/35.25 06.16/06.43 06.69/06.96 2M(28/11/16) 67.50/69.25 06.05/06.21 06.72/06.88 3M(28/12/16) 97.50/99.50 05.86/05.98 06.74/06.86 6M(29/03/17) 186.00/188.00 05.59/05.65 06.89/06.95 1Y(28/09/17) 364.25/366.25 05.46/05.49 07.12/07.15 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7095 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)