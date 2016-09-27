Sep 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.01 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.95 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.92 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/10/16) 33.00/34.50 06.25/06.53 06.79/07.07 2M(29/11/16) 68.25/69.75 06.14/06.28 06.81/06.95 3M(29/12/16) 98.50/100.25 05.94/06.05 06.82/06.93 6M(29/03/17) 186.50/188.50 05.66/05.72 06.95/07.01 1Y(29/09/17) 367.25/369.25 05.53/05.56 07.19/07.22 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4627 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)