Sep 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.10 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.01 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.00 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/10/16) 32.50/33.75 06.38/06.62 06.91/07.16 2M(30/11/16) 69.25/71.00 06.24/06.39 06.90/07.05 3M(30/12/16) 100.25/102.25 06.05/06.17 06.91/07.03 6M(31/03/17) 190.75/192.75 05.76/05.82 07.04/07.10 1Y(29/09/17) 370.00/372.00 05.58/05.61 07.24/07.27 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4482 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)