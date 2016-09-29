Sep 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.16 percent on Thursday compared with 7.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.16 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/11/16) 34.75/36.25 06.15/06.41 06.69/06.95 2M(05/12/16) 70.50/72.00 06.14/06.27 06.80/06.93 3M(03/01/17) 100.00/102.00 05.96/06.08 06.83/06.95 6M(03/04/17) 192.75/194.75 05.81/05.87 07.10/07.16 1Y(03/10/17) 367.25/369.25 05.52/05.55 07.18/07.21 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5521 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)