Sep 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.16 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.10 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.16 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(03/11/16) 34.75/36.25 06.15/06.41 06.69/06.95
2M(05/12/16) 70.50/72.00 06.14/06.27 06.80/06.93
3M(03/01/17) 100.00/102.00 05.96/06.08 06.83/06.95
6M(03/04/17) 192.75/194.75 05.81/05.87 07.10/07.16
1Y(03/10/17) 367.25/369.25 05.52/05.55 07.18/07.21
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5521 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)