Oct 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on Monday compared with 7.19 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.92 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/11/16) 38.00/39.25 06.32/06.53 06.86/07.06 2M(05/12/16) 69.50/71.25 06.25/06.41 06.92/07.07 3M(05/01/17) 101.25/103.00 06.04/06.14 06.92/07.03 6M(06/04/17) 196.50/198.50 05.89/05.95 07.19/07.25 1Y(05/10/17) 370.50/372.50 05.57/05.60 07.24/07.27 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5330 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.