Oct 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.19 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.60 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/11/16) 36.00/37.50 06.17/06.43 06.71/06.96 2M(06/12/16) 68.50/70.00 06.16/06.29 06.82/06.96 3M(06/01/17) 100.00/102.00 05.96/06.08 06.85/06.97 6M(06/04/17) 193.25/195.25 05.82/05.88 07.13/07.19 1Y(06/10/17) 367.50/369.50 05.52/05.55 07.20/07.23 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5559 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)