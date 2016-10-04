Oct 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.19 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.60 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(07/11/16) 36.00/37.50 06.17/06.43 06.71/06.96
2M(06/12/16) 68.50/70.00 06.16/06.29 06.82/06.96
3M(06/01/17) 100.00/102.00 05.96/06.08 06.85/06.97
6M(06/04/17) 193.25/195.25 05.82/05.88 07.13/07.19
1Y(06/10/17) 367.50/369.50 05.52/05.55 07.20/07.23
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5559 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
