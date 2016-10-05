Oct 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.11 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.19 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.55 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(07/11/16) 33.75/35.25 05.97/06.23 06.51/06.77
2M(07/12/16) 66.50/68.00 05.98/06.11 06.64/06.78
3M(09/01/17) 99.75/101.75 05.82/05.94 06.71/06.83
6M(07/04/17) 190.50/192.50 05.74/05.80 07.05/07.11
1Y(10/10/17) 366.50/368.50 05.46/05.49 07.14/07.17
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5699 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)