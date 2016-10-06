Oct 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.06 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.11 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.44 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(15/11/16) 35.75/37.25 05.93/06.18 06.47/06.72
2M(13/12/16) 65.75/67.50 05.90/06.06 06.58/06.73
3M(13/01/17) 97.00/98.75 05.78/05.88 06.67/06.78
6M(13/04/17) 188.75/190.75 05.68/05.74 07.00/07.06
1Y(13/10/17) 361.75/363.75 05.43/05.46 07.12/07.15
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6322 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)