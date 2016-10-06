Oct 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.06 percent on Thursday compared with 7.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.44 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/11/16) 35.75/37.25 05.93/06.18 06.47/06.72 2M(13/12/16) 65.75/67.50 05.90/06.06 06.58/06.73 3M(13/01/17) 97.00/98.75 05.78/05.88 06.67/06.78 6M(13/04/17) 188.75/190.75 05.68/05.74 07.00/07.06 1Y(13/10/17) 361.75/363.75 05.43/05.46 07.12/07.15 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6322 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)